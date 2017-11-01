‘SEEKING CONTRIBUTIONS AND INPUTS’ LIBRARY CUM INTERACTION CENTRE

MSAD is planning to establish a Library cum Interaction Centre. The need for which is because:

1. To promote constant engagements of ideas and knowledges amongst students, researchers, professors and others who are already in the fields of knowledge.

2. To provide spaces for intellectual discourses where participation is promoted in the most democratic way from bachelors students to professors.

3. To create a new kind of Public Sphere in Delhi specially for promoting students’ voices and thoughts.

4. To create interdisciplinary discourses thereby breaking the traditional disciplinary boundaries between subjects such as political science, biology, physics, history etc.

5. To promote oratory skills and debating culture where we learn balance between emotions and ideas, emotions and reasons, etc.

Henceforth, to create a space for all the above academic and inter/intra-intellectual activities we plan to establish a Library cum Interaction Centre in Delhi at North Campus. Also, subsequently when the library expands we may establish other branches elsewhere in other parts of Delhi too. In the proposed plan, we are looking for donors, sponsors and promoters in cash and kind, as MSAD being a students’ organisation works on voluntary contributions without any constant funding sources.

Therefore, we propose Ministers, Professors, Bureaucrats, Civil Society Organisations, NGO’s, and Individuals, concerned about promoting literary culture for Manipuri students in Delhi, to contribute generously. All the contributors will be acknowledged through the contributors list made public through newspaper, news channel and other Medias, depending on the consent of the contributor for publishing their names for contributions.

Anyone contributing Rupees 10,000 and above will have a permanent display of their names in the contributors list, to be displayed in the Library, with the consent of the contributors for displaying their names. We also seek encouragements especially from academicians in Delhi and elsewhere to actively contribute and participate in making it a success.

Please contact:

BIDESHWORI HUIDROM (8802035410) PRESIDENT

BABUL LAISHRAM (7290807236) ACADEMIC SECY

MAHEIROI MEEYAMGI, MSAD

This Press Release was sent by Manipur Student, who can be contacted at msad(dot)manipur(at)gmail(dot)com.