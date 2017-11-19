Solo Art Exhibition “I LIVE IN MY OWN SPACE” paintings by Artist Babli Das, belong from Tripura, part of North East of India

The Lokayata Art Gallery in New Delhi is currently hosting Northeast artist Babli Das’ solo art exhibition, titled “I LIVE IN MY OWN SPACE”. The exhibit kicked off on November 18th, 2017 at Lokayata Art Gallery, Hauz Khas in New Delhi.

Babli Das first times organized her own Solo Art Exhibition in Delhi.

Babli Das is primarily an abstractionist. The artworks on display at the ongoing exhibition include a host of freely-flowing abstract forms of two or more colours which resemble various objects or animals. The technique used for these artworks were unconventional.

To create the artworks, artist Babli Das, splattered enamel colours on canvas, allowing the paints a free rein for a short while, ‘without any intent or image in mind’. Then, as the paint spread and produced various shapes, she would stop its flow at a particular instance. “Bali Das captures the flow at a particular moment like a photographer captures a particular shot,”

Babli Das said that she would repeat the process with different colours and would overlap the paints as needed. Then, she would burn the paint in order to dry it. “The extent of the burns also reflects in the artwork,” also said Das, “I also picked up the appropriate colours to celebrate particular themes.”

The exhibition, currently on at the Gallery from 11 am to 7 pm every day, will be run through November 23rd, 2107.

Guest will be coming for see this solo art exhibition

Mr. Kamaljeet Sahrawat, Mayor South Delhi

Mr. Shyam Jaju, Vice President BJP and In-charge Delhi & Uttarakhand state

Mr. Vijendra Gupta, Leader of opposition, Delhi Govt.

Ms. Meenakshi Lekhi (Member of Parliament)

Mr. Mahesh Giri (Member of Parliament)

Mr. Rajan Mukherjee (ADG, Doordarshan)

Ms. Anushree Mukerjee (Auther and Social Activist)

Mr. Arun Upadhyay (Hindu Struggle Committee)

Mr. Manish Thakur (Senior Journalist,PIB)

Smt. Krishna Raj (Agriculture Minister, Govt. of India)

CURRICULUM VITAE

BABLI DAS

Email: bablidas07@yahoo.co.in

(9911587076, 8700307643)

ACADEMIC QUALIFIFITION:

Education :

BFA Tripura university (2002-2007)

MFA Mysore university (2009-2011)

AWARDS:

• Junior Fellowship, Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India New Delhi. 2009

• Silver Medal, All India Art Exhibition organized by Agni path, Travancore Art Gallery, New Delhi, 2006

WORKSHOPS:

• Summer Fiesta Art Camp organized by Art Follo Asia and ITDC Hotel Jaipur Asoka , 2009

• Art Conclave-North East Artist camp organized by Lalit Kala Academy New Delhi in association with Chandigarh Lalit Kala Academy at Punjab Art Council, Chandigarh. 2010

• Art camp organized by ITDC New Delhi, Nov 2011

• International Art Camp organized by Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam- Maha Kumbh- 2013.

• International Conference and Workshoporganized by DDU Gorakhpur University, Gorakhpur U.P 5th to 8th march 2013.

• National art camp organized by gallery pioneer at MUKTESWAR in 2016.

EXHIBITION:

• CIIT (central instate of Indian language) Mysore, 2011.

• ‘Agnipath’ All India Art Exhibition, Travancore Art Gallery, New Delhi, 2006.

• India Habitat Center, Open Palm Court organized by Prabhaat, New Delhi 2008.

• Uttarayan Community Centre, DLF Phase-1, Gurgaon. 2008.

• Group show at Lokayata art gallery organized by gallery pioneer in 2014 and 2015.

• Solo art exhibitions (20th to 24th July, 2016) In NEPAL.

• A unique art exhibition celebrating (International women day) from March 8-19 at Hyatt place Gurgaon (2017).

• J.S Art gallery organized by Currenta group show in Delhi (2017).

• Art exhibition at Singapore organized by Gallery Pioneer in 2017

Babli Das, New Delhi

This Press Release was sent by Shakti Vidyarthi, who can be contacted at shakti(dot)vidya(at)gmail(dot)com.