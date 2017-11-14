Truck falls on Barak River as Bailey Bridge damage

Imphal, November 13 2017: A goods ferrying truck today falls on the River Barak after the Bailey bridge built across it damage when the truck was on midway.

The bailey bridge is located near Nung Dolan in Tamenglong district in NH 37, the second life line which connect Imphal with the rest of the country.

The ill fated truck’s registration number is ML 04- B1122 .

The driver and the handyman of the truck manage to escape.

Following the incident loaded goods ferrying trucks and other passenger vehicles coming towards Imphal from Jiribam as well as those proceeding towards Jiribam from Imphal have been stranded since early morning today.

