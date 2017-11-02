Yitachu says if Governor or Speaker says Indian Constitution does not apply in Nagaland, they can help introduce a Bill in Assembly that Indian Constitution is not applicable in the State

By Oken Jeet Sandham

KOHIMA, Nov 1 (NEPS): Dr. Shurhozelie led NPF has been going aggressively and strongly warning that they could think of having an alternative to the Constitution of India if the Custodian of the Constitution does not honor it in the State of Nagaland. This was tersely stated by former Nagaland Minister and senior NPF MLA, Yitachu while speaking on the 8th day of the ongoing “dharna” of the NPF Central Youth Wing here near Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

The former Minister said, “if Governor PB Acharya or Assembly Speaker Dr. Imtiwapang Aier says that Indian Constitution does not apply in the State of Nagaland, then we will help them fulfilling.” He said if they were in that minds, then they would help introduce a Bill in the Assembly that the “Indian Constitution is not applicable in the State of Nagaland and see that what type of Constitution they want to see.”

Since the beginning of the dharna, the former Minister has been lambasting the Governor for murdering democracy in Nagaland by “unconstitutionally installing” a Government headed by expelled NPF MLA, TR Zeliang. He further accused the Governor of continuously supporting the “unconstitutional Government” and promoting “dictatorial form of Government” in the State of Nagaland.

Yitachu, whose appointment as Chief Whip of NPF under Presidency of Dr. Shurhozelie still pending recognition in the Speaker’s Court, went on alleging that since the present Government was allowed to function “unconstitutionally and illegally,” their Minister, out of frustration, started assaulting even Naga officer physically.

“Dictators and threatening have started,” he said and asking, “What the Chief Minister is doing?” Even their headhunting days, their forefathers had the pride of taking heads in wars and fighting, but never taking the heads of people who were sitting in their houses, he added.

Yitachu also saluted the NPF Central Youth Wing Team for organizing the “dharna” calling it as one of the “biggest contributions” to the people of Nagaland. He further declared that they would continue their dharna until the rights of the people and laws were restored and also see that development was taking place so that the people in Nagaland prosper like any other people in the world.

With regard to rival NPF led by Neiphiu Rio and the “Cock Symbol,” he said their party’s “Cock symbol issue” was over. The “Cock symbol” was with them and the party (NPF) was with them, he said and further added that they were just holding their party’s General Convention on 22 November. “It is a normal procedure and its result will be submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI),” he said.