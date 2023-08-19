Manipur - The Land and its People

Geographical location and terrain

Manipur is a hilly state of India located at the northeast border, adjacent to Myanmar. Manipur has 16 administrative districts, and Imphal is its capital. According to the 2011 census conducted by the Government of India, the population of Manipur was 2,855,794. We project that the population as of 2023 is over 3.6 million.

Location of Manipur on the globe (Source: Google Maps)

Location of Manipur in India adjacent to Myanmar (Source: Google Maps)

The terrain of Manipur (Source: Google Maps)

Districts of Manipur

The following are the districts of Manipur, as of August 2023.

To allow analysis with older data, these districts are sometimes combined together to reflect the districts in 1991:

Bishnupur Bishnupur Chandel Chandel and Tengnoupal Churachandpur Churachandpur and Pherzawl Imphal Imphal East, Imphal West, and Jiribam Senapati Senapati and Kangpokpi Tamenglong Tamenglong and Noney Thoubal Thoubal and Kakching Ukhrul Ukhrul and Kamjong

A brief history of Manipur

The following is a brief history of Manipur:

See https://www.hrw.org/reports/2008/india0908/index.htm for a brief history of violence in Manipur.

Ethnicities

The population of Manipur consists of several major ethnicities, each with its distinct culture, language, and traditions. Here are some of the prominent ethnic groups in Manipur:

Meitei: The Meitei people are the majority ethnic group in Manipur and form the largest community in the state. They have their own language, Meiteilon, and are known for their rich cultural heritage, traditional arts, and Manipuri dance.

Naga: The Nagas are a significant ethnic group in Manipur, belonging to various Naga tribes. Some of the Naga tribes found in Manipur include Tangkhul, Mao, Maring, Poumai, Zeme, and Thangal. They have distinct languages, customs, and traditional practices.

Kuki: The Kuki people, also known as Chins, are another major ethnic group in Manipur. The Kuki community is further divided into several sub-groups, including Thadou, Paite, Hmar, Gangte, Zou, Simte, and more. They have their languages and cultural practices.

Pangal (Manipuri Muslim): The Pangal community, also known as Manipuri Muslims, comprises the Muslim population of Manipur. They have a distinct cultural identity that reflects a blend of Islamic traditions and Manipuri culture.

Mizo: The Mizo people, also known as Lushai, are an ethnic group found in Manipur, Mizoram, and other neighboring regions. They have their language, Mizo, and have cultural ties with the Mizoram state.

Kom: The Kom community is an ethnic group residing primarily in the hill areas of Manipur. They have their language, Kom, and have a distinct cultural identity.

These are some of the main ethnic groups in Manipur, but the state is also home to other smaller communities and tribes, each contributing to the cultural and ethnic diversity of the region.

Population distribution

The following shows the 1991, 2001 and 2011 population of the various districts of Manipur based on the census data collected by the Government of India (see Data Sources below).

District-wise population of Manipur

The following shows the population for scheduled tribes, scheduled castes and other ethnicities combined.

Populations of SC, ST and Other ethnic groups

The following shows the population as percentage of total population for scheduled tribes, scheduled castes and other ethnicities combined.

Population distribution between SC, ST and Other ethnic groups

Population by ethnicity

For the 2011 census, the Government of India also recorded the population distribution by ethnicities for the scheduled castes (SC) and the schedule tribes (ST).

The following plots distribution for scheduled tribes:

The following plots distribution for scheduled castes:

Population by religion

The following shows the population by religion for 2001 and 2011 (excluding Sikh and Jain; data provided in table below). We could not find population by religion data in the 1991 census.

Religion-wise population of Manipur

The following table provides population counts for 2001 and 2011.

2001 2011 Hindu 996,894 1,181,876 Christian 737,578 1,179,043 Muslim 190,939 239,836 Other religions and persuasions 235,280 233,767 Religion not stated 1,057 10,969 Buddhist 1,926 7,084 Jain 1,461 1,692 Sikh 1,653 1,527

The following shows population distribution by religion as percentage of total.

2001 2011 Hindu 46.01% 41.39% Christian 34.04% 41.29% Muslim 8.81% 8.40% Other religions and persuasions 10.86% 8.19% Religion not stated 0.05% 0.38% Buddhist 0.09% 0.25% Jain 0.07% 0.06% Sikh 0.08% 0.05%

The following shows change in population by religion from 2001 to 2011. We show the population count for the change, and also the percentage change relative to the 2001 population.

2001 2011 Count Percentage Hindu 996,894 1,181,876 184,982 +18.56% Christian 737,578 1,179,043 441,465 +59.85% Muslim 190,939 239,836 48,897 +25.61% Other religions and persuasions 235,280 233,767 -1,513 -0.64% Religion not stated 1,057 10,969 9,912 +937.75% Buddhist 1,926 7,084 5,158 +267.81% Jain 1,461 1,692 231 +15.81% Sikh 1,653 1,527 -126 -7.62%

Data sources

The following are the population data files provided by the Government

of India (https://censusindia.gov.in/).