Media sensitised on paid news

IMPHAL, Jan 14 : A one day workshop on Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) in connection with the coming 11th State Assembly election was held today at State Academy of Training, Takyelpat under the aegis of Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur.

According to a press release issued by DIPR, the workshop primarily focused on paid news and political advertisements. It stated that State Nodal Officer (coordination), Ngangom Uttam urged the media persons to refrain from paid news and also laid out the many steps and measures taken up by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to prevent such malpractices.

Additional CEO RK Dinesh briefed the media persons on the certification of political advertisements and urged them to ensure clearance from the MCMC before publishing the same in order to safeguard model code of conduct or use toll free number 1950 for any incidents of violation of the model code of conduct, it added.

Editors, reporters and correspondents from various media firms attended the workshop, it added.

Source: The Sangai Express