Report sent to Commission

IMPHAL, Feb 2: The Chief Electoral Officer has sent the report regarding the case of Chief Minister Okram Ibobi listing the State Government’s achievements at the Statehood Day event, to the Election Commission of India (ECI) today.

The recent developments have come following the complaint filed by the BJP to the ECI alleging that the Chief Minister broke the model code of conduct by listing the Government’s achievement on Statehood day.

According to a source, the CEO sent the report to the ECI after gathering reports from both the Home Department and DIPR regarding the event.

The ECI has also directed the Chief Secretary to send a report regarding mass recruitment in some Government departments before the election date was announced, it added.

Source: The Sangai Express