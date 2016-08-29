Govt working on Bill: Ranjit

IMPHAL, Aug 28: The State Government has been working hard to table a Bill which can effectively protect all the indigenous peoples of Manipur and is free from any form of controversy, stated Congress MLA K Ranjit.

K Ranjit was speaking at a one-day political conference of Congress party held at Ibudhou Soraren premises, Nambol Kakyai under the aegis of Nambol Block Congress Committee.

He said that the question about the State Government neglecting the collective aspiration of enacting a Constitutional safeguard for protection of indigenous people never arises.

The State Government has been working to table a Bill which would be acceptable to all communities after consulting experts.

The State Government has been inviting the people to give suggestions and opinions on the draft new Bill.

When the three Bills passed last year were discussed in the State Assembly, no MLAs elected from hill districts raised any voice of objection.

The four NPF MLAs tendered their resignation at the behest of NSCN-IM which has been continuously scheming to disintegrate Manipur, Ranjit said.

As BJP and NPF which have been campaigning for disintegration of Manipur have been running Autonomous District Councils collectively, voting for BJP would amount to endorsing the demand for disintegration of Manipur, he continued. When the Government of Manipur barred NSCN-IM general secretary Th Muivah from entering Manipur, Nambol AC MLA N Loken shouldered tremendous roles.

Alleging that BJP is always driven by a hidden agenda, Ranjit asserted that people ought not to vote for such a party.

He then invited representatives of the Churachandpur JAC to come forward and voice their opinions and reservations, if there are any, with regard to the new Draft Bill.

The Bill must be supported by every people in order to ensure protection of all the 35/36 communities of Manipur.

Health and Family Welfare Minister DK Korungthang and Commerce and Industries Minister K Govindas were also present at the political conference.