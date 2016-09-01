Arrested BJP MLAs released, FIR revoked

IMPHAL | August 31: BJP MLAs Thongam Biswajit and Khumukcham Joykishan were released unconditionally from the 15 days of judicial remand today, after the concerned Heingang Police revoke the FIRs registered against the two in connection with their attempt to foil conduct of fresh recruitment rally for constables yesterday.

The two were arrested by the Imphal East District police around 10 am from the spot of recruitment rally yesterday.

Thongju MLA Biswajit and Thangmeiband MLA Joykishan were released at the 1stManipur Rifles campus around 2pm once all formalities for revocation of the FIRs were complete, from where they went directly to the BJP Nityaipat Chuthek office and met Minister of State Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

The MoS landed in the state capital this morning on a one-day journey to attend a function honouring Rani Ma Gaidinliu. He left the state later in the evening.

After meeting the MoS, the two state MLAs left for their respective constituencies where they were warmly received by their supporters.

Speaking to media persons, Biswajit said there was a time when the BJP led NDA was termed to be intolerant, however, today it has been proved that the Congress is intolerant.

He continued their unconditional release shows that the Congress accepts that they have committed something wrong.

The BJP MLA further expressed gratitude to the people for their support.

Joykishan said the Congress is misruling the state.

He said when the Congress cancelled the 2013 recruitment process, he along with the successful candidates had demanded a white paper and to conduct a thorough enquiry.

He said the government’s reasoning that the recruitment rally was cancelled as there were two to three cases of impersonation in written test and a few other mistakes is unsatisfactory.

Instead of cancelling the process, it is better if the government finds out the involved official and award them proper punishment, he added.

He continued the government should be held responsible if any of the candidates commit suicide while seeking justice.

Meanwhile, taking advantage of the reception function of MLA Joykisan, Thangmeiband United Clubs (TUK) president Brojensana announced that a meeting of all 24 clubs of Thangmeiband has decided to dissolve the indefinite bandh in Thangmeiband which was imposed since yesterday in connection with the arrest of the MLA.