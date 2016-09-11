Aspiring cops start indefinite hunger strike

IMPHAL, Sep 10: Five police aspirants have launched an indefinite hunger strike demanding immediate revocation of the Government’s decision to cancel the recruitment of police Constables (2013 batch) at Keishampat Leimajam Leikai community hall from today.

They also demanded invalidation of the ongoing fresh recruitment process.

The police aspirants who are staging the stir have been identified as M Ajoy and Ng Anand of Leimakhong Mapal, S Rinenkanta of Thinungei, S Sunil of Yourabung and Y Pratap of Sekta.

A hunger striker said that they are determined not to end their stir until and unless the Government revoke its decision of cancelling the recruitment process of 2013 batch.

Stating that cancellation of the earlier DPC and holding a fresh recruitment drive was unfortunate, he lamented that the Government had violated their rights.

He called on one and all to support the victimised written test successful candidates of 2013 batch in their demand for justice.