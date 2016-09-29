Chaoba cites Court case, obscurity

IMPHAL, Sep 28: BJP Manipur Pradesh election management committee convenor Th Chaoba has asserted that construction of National Sports University has been delayed on account of some obscurities regarding land acquisition and a land related litigation which is pending in Court.

Speaking to mediapersons at their Nityaipat Chuthek office today, Th Chaoba questioned whether the State Government has any hidden agenda for delaying construction of the National Sports University. Reacting to a question raised by Chief Minister O Ibobi on why the Centre was delaying establishment of the Sports University, Chaoba said that the Centre has already sanctioned and put Rs 100 crore for establishment of a National Sports University in Manipur.

Asking how could the Government of India table a Bill in Parliament for establishment of National Sports University when a litigation is pending in Court apart from certain obscurities regarding the land acquired for setting up the university, Chaoba said and rued that had the State Government chosen the land donated by people of Imphal West district, the amount of Rs 100 crore would have been used by now.

Chaoba then asked the State Government to bring out a white paper on the amount spent from the State exchequer in purchasing land for the sports university. He went on to ask if there was no person qualified for the post of Manipur University of Culture Vice-Chancellor other than the one who earlier fought the election on a Congress ticket. Even as Rs 38.50 crore was sanctioned for Manipur under MGNREGS for 2016-17, people were given works for only 10 days even though there should be jobs for 100 days in a year. He went to allege that a huge amount had been swindled by using manipulated documents.