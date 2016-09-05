Hmar talks: Mizoram says no to separate ADC

Aizawl: Mizoram Home Minister R Lalzirliana on Sunday asserted that the state government would not agree evenif the Manipur-based Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic) continued to demand a separate autonomous district council comprising areas adjoining Manipur, in the ongoing peace talks.

Lalzirliana said that he wished that the current peace talks between the state government and the HPC (D) would be successful in solving the insurgency problem hitting the north eastern part of the state for years.

The negotiation between the two sides was held on August 10 in Aizawl and the second round is scheduled to be held during mid-September or third week of this month when the HPC (D) delegation comprising overground Hmar leaders are slated to table their political demands.

The parleys between the two sides reached a stalemate in 2013 over the period of extension of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) with the Hmar militant group accusing the state government of being insincere in finding a permanent solution to the Hmar issue.

In the first round of talks, the HPC (D) delegation members led by Lalthaliana comprised former President of Hmar Inpui (Hmar Supreme House) John Pulamte, President of Hmar Students Association (HSA) Lalthlamuana Hmar, General Secretary of Hmar Inpui Francis Songate, Rohringa and Thanglianchhunga.

The state government delegation led by Additional Secretary for Home Lalbiakzama comprised Joint Secretary for home Lalhriatpuia, SP, CID (SB) Rodingliana Chawngthu and OSD (Home) David H Lalthangliana (PTI)