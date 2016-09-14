‘Indigenous minority tribes of Nagaland’ body formed

With a view to protect the rights of indigenous minority communities of Nagaland, a conglomeration of four tribes– Kuki, Kachari, Garo and Mikir/Karbi, formally launched an organization known as the ‘Indigenous Minority Tribes of Nagaland’ (IMTN) on Monday. Informing this in a press note, IMTN interim president K. Lun Tungnung said the organization was formed “with the consent and blessing of the apex body of the four indigenous tribal organization/hoho of Nagaland”.

It has been formed to “protect and preserve the resources, land, cultural, political and social rights of the four Indigenous minority tribes living within the state of Nagaland and whose rights and voices has been trembled upon within their own state of Nagaland for a long time”, he added.

The meeting held at Phaipijang village community hall, Dimapur was attended by the leaders of the four tribes led by the respective presidents, in the presence of GBs belonging to the four tribes, student bodies, women organizations, well-wishers, officers and national workers (NPGs) irrespective of their allegiance and groups.

The house also resolved to “unite and work together to protect the rights and privileges of these tribes within our own state”.

The house elected an interim body headed by K. Lun Tungnung, as president; vice president, Deben Mech; general secretary, S.K. Khemprai; jt. secretary, Biplab Sangma; finance secretary, William Terang; info secretary, Richard Haolai and Mohendro Thaosen as asst. info secy.

News Source: Nagaland Post