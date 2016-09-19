Let’s live for Manipur, urges C Doungel

IMPHAL, Sep 18: Different communities living together in Manipur should protect the integrity of the State and ‘we must live for the glory of the land’, asserted ex-Minister and BJP Manipur Pradesh executive member C Doungel.

In commemoration of the 66th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a booth level meeting of polling stations 28 and 29 of Utonglok village located within Saikul AC was held yesterday under the aegis of BJP Saikul Mandal.

Speaking at the gathering, Doungel called upon all the people of the State to work collectively with dedication for Manipur, the common motherland.

“All the communities living in Manipur must promote unity and peaceful co-existence leaving aside all differences. We must work together with dedication in order to make Manipur a progressive State”, asserted Doungel who was elected to the Manipur Legislative Assembly from Saikul AC for four consecutive terms.

He has been preparing to fight the forthcoming Assembly election on a BJP ticket.

Confiding that his victory or defeat in the forthcoming election lies in the hands of the voters of Saikul AC, Doungel sought advice and suggestions from the people so that he can work better for development of the particular Assembly segment.

BJP Manipur Pradesh vice-president I Mangiton called upon the gathering to join hands in implementing different development programmes taken up by BJP so as to bring about a new, developed Manipur.

Ex-Minister and BJP Manipur Pradesh executive member Salam Ibohal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails from a poor family.

Nonetheless, he went on to become the Chief Minister of Gujarat for three terms. He was projected as BJP’s Prime Ministerial candidate by highlighting the rapid socio-economic development he brought about in Gujarat. He was instrumental in securing a resounding victory for BJP and he became the country’s Prime Minister.

BJP National president Amit Shah’s recent visit to the State was aimed at establishing a BJP Government in the State after routing the corrupt Congress Government led by Okram Ibobi, Ibohal said.

Former BJP Manipur Pradesh president M Bhorot accused the Congress Government of swindling huge amount of funds sanctioned under PMGSY for improving the State’s transport infrastructure.