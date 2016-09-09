Mirabai’s poll campaign launched

IMPHAL, Sep 8: As BJP is not compatible to the soil of Manipur, people will not give them the mandate to form the Government even though are in power at the Centre, asserted Commerce and Industries Minister Govindas Konthoujam.

The Minister said this at the launch of the poll campaign for Social Welfare Minister and Patsoi AC MLA Akoijam Mirabai at her Taubungkhok residence at the initiatives of Patsoi Block Congress Committee.

Speaking at the election rally, Govindas maintained that even though BJP has been making all kinds of accusations against Congress party, people of Manipur have no intention to entrust power to BJP.

It has been learnt that some three/four persons have been vying for BJP ticket to contest the forthcoming Assembly election in Patsoi AC but none of them have the potential to win, he claimed.

Forest and Environment Minister I Hemochandra claimed that Manipur was able to make rapid progress in different spheres during the last 15 years since the Ibobi-led Congress Government came to power.

Whereas the Congress Government has been working in accordance with the people’s wishes and aspirations, BJP has been making all kinds of wild allegations. People should not fall prey to BJP’s propaganda, he said.

With people still reposing their faith in Congress party, the party is confident that all their candidates would emerge victorious, Hemochandra asserted.

AK Mirabai maintained that it would not be right for BJP to hurl all kinds of allegations against the State Government with regard to implementation of the National Food Security Act (NFSA). It would be prudent on the part of BJP Manipur Pradesh to consult the Central Government regarding the flaws/lapses inherent in NFSA.

She went on to claim 60 per cent of the NFSA beneficiaries of Patsoi AC have received subsidised rice. Maximum efforts are being invested to cover the left out beneficiaries.

Although there was no development in Patsoi for a prolonged period, essential infrastructure for power supply, water supply and transport infrastructure have improved a lot during the last five years.

Announcing that she would contest the forthcoming election on Congress ticket, Mirabai said that she would take up many more development programmes in consultation with the people in the coming years too.

Khangabok AC MLA O Landhoni was also present at the gathering.