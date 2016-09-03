New convenor of JCILPS Students Wing takes over

IMPHAL, Sep 2 : JCILPS Students Wing appointed its new convenor in a function held at JCILPS office at Konjeng Hajari Leikai today.

Former JCILPS Students Wing convenor Oinam Nandababu formally handed over the documents of the committee to the newly elected convenor Moirangthem Lakshman at the function that was attended by BK Moirangcha, convenor, JCILPS, co-convenors Ksh Somorendro, Ng Dev and members of JCILPS Students Wing.

Speaking at the occasion, Lakshman said the committee will intensify its protest if the new Bill for the protection of indigenous people is not passed in the ongoing State Assembly session.

“The State Government cannot continue to disregard the people’s movement. ILPS Bill must be introduced and passed in the upcoming Assembly session,” the newly elected convenor of JCILPS Students’ Wing asserted. He also warned intense forms of protest in case the new Bill is not introduced in the current Assembly session.

Earlier, the State Government had announced that it will introduce a new Bill for the protection of indigenous people in the Assembly session. The Government had also called for the opinion of the people on the new Bill. As such, JCILPS, on August 22, submitted the resolutions that were taken at a people’s convention on ILPS held at MDU hall to the State Govt.

“Despite all this, the State Govt announced that the Bill will not be introduced in the current Assembly session”, Lakshman said while demanding the introduction of the Draft Bill in the Assembly.

JCILPS convenor BK Moirangcha while welcoming the new convenor of JCILPS Students Wing said students have an important role to play in the ILPS movement. He expressed hope that the new convenor will perform his duties with dedication.