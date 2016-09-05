Peace talks on the verge of final solution : NSCN (IM) Settle our case first : Kuki bodies

IMPHAL, Sep 1 : In the face of the NSCN (IM) recently announcing that the peace talk with the Government of India is on the verge of a final solution, the Kuki Inpi (Revived Apex Body) and Kuki Movement for Human Rights Trust have submitted a joint memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to first settle the case of the Kukis before inking any agreement with the Naga outfit.

In a submission to the Prime Minister of India, the two Kuki bodies asserted that the case of 905 massacred Kukis, including pregnant women, children, the aged and the invalid; the case of 360 Kuki villages uprooted and 100,000 Indian Kukis displaced in the their own land, remain unresolved even though more than 60 memoranda have been submitted to five Prime Ministers earlier.

Therefore before any kind of agreement is inked with the NSCN (IM), these issues should be resolved, said the representation submitted to the Prime Minister.

The five Prime Ministers to whom memoranda had been submitted are, Narasimha Rao, HD Gowda, IK Gujral, Atal Behari Vajpayee and Dr Manmohan Singh.

The same representation has also been submitted to the present Prime Minister twice, said the two organisations.

The two Kuki bodies further said that the NSCN (IM) is living with hundreds of other tribal ethnic groups in the region and added that any settlement or solution with the outfit without the consent of the other ethnic groups will amount to sowing the seeds of violence.

“The Kuki Inpi and Kuki Movement for Human Rights Trust do not believe in violence to be the solution of NSCN (IM) which committed the heinous criminal acts,” said the representation to the Prime Minister.