Police foil another rally bid

IMPHAL, Sep 10: Police today foiled another attempt of the students to march towards the Chief Minister’s bungalow in pursuance of the demand for implementation of ILPS.

A large number of students of Comet School, HRD Academy and Imphal College who took out a rally towards Keishampat on Tiddim road were stopped by Imphal West district police at Kwakeithel junction at around 2.30 pm.

After blocking them there, police asked the students to return to their respective institutes stating that it was not permissible to take out a rally beyond Kwakeithel.

However, the students argued with the police and repeatedly demanded that their way be unblocked.

As police kept on stopping them, the irate students tried to break the police barricade.

Upon which, the police fired smoke bombs and tear gas shells to disperse the agitating students.

On the other hand, the students pelted stones towards the police.

As the tussle between police and students continued, normal vehicular movement on the busy Tiddim road was disrupted for around 20 minutes.

As such, vehicle and passersby coming on the road were diverted to alternative routes.

A smoke bomb landed inside a hardware store where some students were hiding during the police action.

Police pulled out many students from the store.

After retreating for a few metres from Kwakeithel bazar, the students burnt tyres and other objects in the middle of the road. Later, police fired some more tear gas shells and pushed them back up to Paite Veng and Heinoukhongnembi areas.

Although some students received minor injuries as they stumbled on each other, both sides did not receive any major injury in the tussle.