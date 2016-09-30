Rights groups appeal to‘fake encounter’ victim families

More than 700 families are yet to get in touch with the data collection process to record their statements and submit documents in connection with the 1528 cases of alleged fake encounter killings.

A joint release of the Extrajudicial Executions Victim Families Association, Manipur and Human Rights Alert expressed happiness that the Supreme Court of India, during its hearing on 7 September 2016 in the EEVFAM v/s UoI [WP(Cril) 129 of 2012] case, extended the date for submission of details till December.

It said, more than 800 families of the victims already reported to the EEVFAM temporary office at AMBA building, Cheirap Court Complex, Imphal.

Expressing gratitude to all the volunteers, district coordinators, the family members, the JACs, the clubs, the Meira Paibi and the civil society organisations which have supported this processes, the release said without their support and hard work it would be impossible to carry out this historic and mammoth task.

It has appealed to all concerns, particularly the families, the district coordinators, the JACs, the clubs, the Meira Paibi, the civil society organisations to help the remaining families, which have not yet been in touch with the ongoing data collection process, to record their statements and submit their documents as soon as possible.

It may be noted that in the same case, the Judgment of 9 July 2016 clearly pronounced that all cases of excesses and retaliatory killings by the security forces should be probed. The court asked the petitioners EEVFAM and HRA to submit full details of each of the 1528 cases, the release added.