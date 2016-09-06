State Assembly passes University Bills, House adjourned sine die

IMPHAL, Sep 5: The Manipur Legislative Assembly today passed the Manipur Technical University Bill 2016, the Dhanamanjuri University Bill 2016 and the Manipur State Higher Education Council Bill 2016.

Education Minister Dr Kh Ratankumar tabled the three Bills in the House one after another.

While discussing the first Bill, Dr I Ibohalbi asked whether the Vice Chancellor and the Registrar of Manipur Technical University have been appointed or not.

He pointed out that Dhanamanjuri University Bill 2016 did not mention anything about affiliation of Government colleges, Government-aided colleges and private colleges.

Ibohalbi then suggested referring the Bill to the Assembly’s select committee for a thorough analysis. MLA L Nandakumar endorsed the same suggestion.

The Education Minister holding the post of the Chairman of the Higher Education Council’s Executive Council as per the Manipur State Higher Education Council Bill 2016 may pave way for exercising political influence over the Council, Ibohalbi said.

Manipur Technical University has already commenced its academic session at the State Academy of Training, Takyelpat.

Although the VC has not been appointed, the Administrative Officer has been serving as the ex-officio VC. The Registrar and the Finance Officer have been appointed.

The University is now offering different courses like BTech (Civil), BTech (Electrical), BTech (Computer Science and Engineering), BTech (Electronics and Communication Engineering) and BTech (Mechanical).

Ratankumar informed the House that the State Government has been working to set aside Rs 20 crore for the University.

Dhanamanjuri University would be set up as a part of the Government of India’s initiative to set up 200 Universities under RUSA. Dhanamanjuri University was one among five universities selected for establishment in the first phase.

Clause 9 of the Bill deals with affiliation of colleges to the University , Ratankumar stated.

The HRD Ministry has agreed to sanction Rs 55 crore for Dhanamanjuri University and the Ministry would release Rs 25 crore once the Bill is passed.

Higher Education Council is in line with a Kerala model. Establishment of the Higher Education Council is a pre-requisite for setting up Dhanamanjuri University.

The Minister holding the post of the Executive Council’s Chairman would not cause any problem in the functioning of other members and there is no question of exercising political influence, Ratankumar clarified.

Later the House unanimously passed the three Bills.

The Manipur Legislative Assembly also ratified the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Second Amendment) Bill 2014 which has been already passed by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.