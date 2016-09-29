TRAFFIC CIRCUS : MANIPUR STYLE – Parked vehicles on either side lead to traffic congestion

IMPHAL, Sep 28: Traffic congestion has been causing inconveniences to commuters and the general public on Porompat road particular near the district headquarters, State Institute of Rural Development (SIRD) and SDO office. One major factor for traffic congestion at these areas is parking vehicles on both sides of the road. The Porompat Water Supply Plant is also contributing to the traffic congestion as a large number of water tankers move to and from the water supply plant every day.

It has been years since water tankers started moving on the road but the road became more congested in recent years on account of vehicles parked on both sides of the road. On the other hand, the covered drain which runs along the western lane of Keishampat-Wahengbam Leikai road can be used as footpath but the whole length of the drain has been occupied by adjoining shops. The particular road was expanded after investing a huge amount of money which also entailed payment of compensation to private individuals for acquisition of land. Apart from traffic congestion, the condition of the road is quite pathetic.

The shops which lined up the road have been using the drain for showcasing their merchandises which include wooden furniture items and steel almirahs. At some points along Keishampat-Wahengbam Leikai road, staircases of some private houses have their feet on the drain’s cover. Some people have been planting vegetables inside pharmacool boxes used for storing/transporting fishes right on top of the drain’s cover which can be used as a footpath. One diesel auto driver from Tera told The Sangai Express on condition of anonymity that staircases which have their feet on the drain’s cover and parking vehicles just beside them have been creating serious traffic problems.