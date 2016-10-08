ANNUAL SPORTS MEET 2016, organized by MSAD

Manipur Students’ Association Delhi is organizing ANNUAL SPORTS MEET 2016 from 13th October 2016 till 15th October 2016 tentatively subject to change according to availability of the ground. MSAD requests well wishers to donate for the noble cause. MSAD will remain grateful forever. The required details for the bank account are :-

1. Dolaipabam Muhammad Ali, 33433275719 SBI

Vijay Nagar Branch IFSC Code: SBIN001714

Finance Secretary, MSAD

Sports Events :

1. Football

2. Cricket

3. Badminton

4. Table Tennis

5. Chess

6. Carom

7. Sepak Takraw

8. Race

9. Blind hit

10. Tug of war

Sd/-

Robert Kamson, Games & Sports Secretary, MSAD

Dolaipabam Muhammad Ali, Finance Secretary, MSAD

—

Apunbana Yaipharae

(Unity is Victory)

Manipur Students’ Association Delhi

(Estd. 1971)