Assam 2030: Zero poverty, no hunger, full literacy, announces state govt

The document also says that the government is targeting to double agricultural productivity and incomes of small-scale food producers like farmers, fishermen, and milk producers.

The Assam government on Monday announced an ambitious target of eliminating poverty and hunger from the state along with achieving full literacy by 2030. Releasing the document ‘Assam 2030: Our Dream, Our Commitment’, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal appealed to all stakeholders to work sincerely for achieving the targets.

“The Government of Assam plans to reduce the poverty ratio from 27.3 per cent in 2015 to zero per cent by 2030. The goal lays down targets for eradication of extreme poverty for all people everywhere,” the report said.

The document also laid the target of ending hunger by 2030 and malnutrition by 2025.

“It also targets to double agricultural productivity and incomes of small-scale food producers like farmers, fishermen, milk producers etc,” it said.

On education sector, the document said the government will target to achieve full literacy in the next 14-15 years in the state.

“The targets laid down include elimination of gender disparities in education and ensuring access to all levels of education and vocational training for vulnerable, including disabled and underprivileged sections of society by 2030,” the report said.

It also set to achieve maternal mortality ratio to below 70 per 1,00,000 live births, neo-natal mortality to 12 per 1,000 births and under 5-year mortality to 25 per 1,000 births by 2030.

On the economic front, Assam aims to have at least 7 per cent GDP growth every year, besides having “full and productive employment” along with decent works for all by 2030, the document said.

“The goal targets to promote inclusive and sustainable industrialisation and proposes to double industry’s share of employment and GDP by 2030,” it said.

The document has set a total of 17 sustainable development goals and 169 targets in the next 14-15 years.

“With the 15 years vision and strategic architecture in place, the detailed planning will actually be done in terms of 3-year segments,” the government added in the document.

