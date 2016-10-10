Book on Anglo-Manipur was released

A book based on the finding of Manipur war entitled as ‘The Manipur War of 1891: A Media Narratives’ written by Gunachandra Kakchingtabam was released today at a simple function at Singjamei Community Hall, Imphal.

Author Gunachadra said the book was written on the idea to make reference to the rich history of Manipur. He said it will be beneficial for the state if research scholars could do more research on the history of Manipur.

He said that general public of Manipur know the brief history of British army capturing Kangla in 1891, but the depth of the historical event is not known.

The wars which have taken placed in the state do not have proper documentary evidence. Due to the lack of proper documents the research scholars face difficulty in their study regarding Anglo- Manipur war, he added.

The book entitled The Manipur War of 1891: A Media Narratives is written down for the benefit of future generation who want to study or get knowledge for Manipur wars fought between British.

During the function convenor of PPCM, Y Mani Khuman, president of AMWJU, Wangkhemcha Shamjai, president of Editors’ Guild Manipur, Ahongsangbam Mobi, editor of Naharolgi Thoudang, Khoirom Loyalakpa, president of AMUCO, Ph Deban Sharma and former head of Audio Visual Research Centre, MU, Lokendra Arambam attended the function.

News Source: Imphal Free Press