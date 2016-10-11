CME on kidney transplantation at Japfu Hotel, Kohima

Shija Institute of Kidney Sciences (a unit of Shija Hospitals) in association with Oking Hospital and Research Clinic, Kohima organised a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme on October 8 at Japfu Hotel, Kohima, according to a statement of the Shija hospital.

It said the CME programme was conducted under the theme “Kidney Transplantation” with Dr Gulliver Potsangbam, director, Shija Institute of Kidney Sciences as the key resource person.

It said the doctor spoke on the legal and technical parts of the transplant program at Shija Institute of Kidney Sciences along with the time and man-hour loss faced by patients and their families in Kidney Transplantation centres outside the state.

Dr Vikethonyii Kesiezie, managing director, Oking Hospital, Kohima expressed gratitude to all who participated in the CME, it said.

He also expressed the cost and distance advantage of Shija Institute of Kidney Sciences for Kidney transplantation for people of Nagaland, it said.

Dr. Palin Khundongbam, CMD, Shija Hospitals, narrated the genesis and need of the transplant program in the region. He said more than 150 patients from Manipur alone are going outside the state for kidney transplantation in a year, it said.

He assured a comfortable lodge near Shija Hospitals within a very short time for those patients and their families coming from outside Manipur. He also mentioned that Shija Hospitals is already empanelled by governments of Nagaland and Mizoram, it said.

News Source: Imphal Free Press