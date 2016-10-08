Facebook awarded US$ 40,000 to Manipuri App Developer for his Startup

On September 16, the social media giant Facebook rolled out 40,000 US dollar credits to Monish Karam, founder at Jobsenz, for his Jobsenz App under its Fbstart initiative for mobile app developers.

The Singapore-based App developer, a native of Manipur, started Jobsenz after receiving an Entrepreneurship Award while pursuing his MBA degree at the National University of Singapore and IE Business School, Madrid (Spain) in 2011.

As a member of Facebook’s bootstrap track program, he will have the access to free tools and services worth of US$ 40,000 from Facebook and its over 30 partners including Amazon, App Annie and MailChimp. During this period, Facebook will provide mentorship to Jobsenz with opportunities to connect directly with their core team of experts and enroll him in an exclusive community of global startups.

Initially, he started the company with a software product recruitsenz, which was later sold-off to a bidder in Singapore. “While working on recruitsenz, we realized that we missed adding an interface website for candidates to apply jobs in recruitsenz. So we decided to include this missing feature in this new app,” Monish Karam shared few technical insights and ideas about how his new startup Jobsenz Apps got launched in 2015.

In the last year and a half, Jobsenz has emerged as a hot destination for job search engine in Edtech space and it has already accumulated over 100,000 App downloads in India alone.

Jobsenz founder Monish Karam at the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2016 in Barcelona, Spain.

“We offer exam study materials and mock question papers to students looking for jobs. Our app also includes a marketplace for coaching centers and tutors to sell their content directly to job seekers.” said the voracious novel fan, who spent his childhood in Imphal and studied at Don Bosco School, Imphal and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Langjing before moving to Bangalore and Singapore for his college education and business venture.

Jobsenz has already opened its India office in Mumbai and currently working to partner with some reputed coaching centers in Manipur, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Colombo (Sri Lanka).

