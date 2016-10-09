MDPF demands elimination of NOTA

Manipur Democratic People’s Front, MDPF has submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister of India asking to elimination of None of the Above, NOTA in ballot paper.

In a memorandum signed by MDPF president and Coordinator North East regional Parties Front, NERPF coordinator Gurumayum Tonsana Sharma said that the inclusion of NOTA in ballot paper for electioneering process in India is deemed to reduce democracy into a mockery.

The memorandum continued that NOTA is a stigma to democracy and there may be a time when it gets a majority. It urged the Prime Minister office to advice the department concerned to consider the elimination of NOTA before the ensuing elections of Manipur and other four states.