Manipur Students’ Association Delhi is happy to announce that we are organizing MSAD MUSICAL NITE on the coming 18th October 2016 tentatively on account of farewell of the executive term 2015-16. We are grateful that singers Sorri Senjam, Surma chanu and Viss Ningthouja with Blue band have consented to grace the musical night. MSAD requests well wishers to please donate so that the program is successfully organized. We really appreciate your help and the donators will have an honorable mention on the day. The bank account nos. where you can donate are:-

1. Dolaipabam Muhammad Ali, 33433275719 SBI

Vijay Nagar Branch IFSC Code: SBIN001714

Finance Secretary, MSAD

2. Laishram Babul Singh, 20315950571 SBI

High Court Complex Branch, Manipur

IFSC Code: SBIN0016013

Program Volunteer In Charge Finance.

Sd/-

Yaiphaba Angamba, PR In Charge, MSAD

Dolaipabam Muhammad Ali, Finance Secretary, MSAD

Apunbana Yaipharae

(Unity is Victory)

Manipur Students’ Association Delhi

(Estd. 1971)