Manipur Students’ Association Delhi is happy to announce that we are organizing MSAD MUSICAL NITE on the coming 18th October 2016 tentatively on account of farewell of the executive term 2015-16. We are grateful that singers Sorri Senjam, Surma chanu and Viss Ningthouja with Blue band have consented to grace the musical night. MSAD requests well wishers to please donate so that the program is successfully organized. We really appreciate your help and the donators will have an honorable mention on the day. The bank account nos. where you can donate are:-
1. Dolaipabam Muhammad Ali, 33433275719 SBI
Vijay Nagar Branch IFSC Code: SBIN001714
Finance Secretary, MSAD
2. Laishram Babul Singh, 20315950571 SBI
High Court Complex Branch, Manipur
IFSC Code: SBIN0016013
Program Volunteer In Charge Finance.
Sd/-
Yaiphaba Angamba, PR In Charge, MSAD
Dolaipabam Muhammad Ali, Finance Secretary, MSAD
Apunbana Yaipharae
(Unity is Victory)
Manipur Students’ Association Delhi
(Estd. 1971)