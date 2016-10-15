RIMS nurses decry deputation of nursing counsellor

The Regional Institute of Medical Sciences Nurses Association, Lamphelpat, RNAL has demanded the RIMS director to cancel the appointment order of Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital, New Delhi deputy nursing superintendent Laimayum Kullabati Devi as nursing counsellor in the department of physical medicine and rehabilitation, RIMS on deputation at the earliest.

The association set 4pm today as deadline for the director to take immediate action and warned to launch a series of agitation if the demand is not fulfilled.

Speaking to media persons at a press meet held at the Manipur Press Club, Imphal the association’s secretary H Priyadarshini Devi said the service of a nursing staff of a foreign department of a hospital from outside the state is not required in RIMS, where the nurses have been working selflessly day and night.

She said the appointment of the nurse exposes the indifference of the RIMS authority which has always shied away from acknowledging the dedicated duties of the nursing staff of the hospital.

She further said that there is no such post as nursing counsellor in RIMS and as such none could be appointed for a post for which the rules and regulation for appointment have not been framed.

The association also urged the RIMS Director to take up immediate action and cancel the appointment in the larger interest of the hospital and public. In the absence of any positive response the association will resort to various forms of protests including sit-in protest for three days starting from October 15 and cease work strike from October 18 onwards, she asserted.

Source: Imphal Free Press