Tribal students threaten bandh over MU reservation decision

Leading tribal student bodies have jointly termed yesterday’s decision of the Manipur University’s cadeemic council to implement UGC guidelines in post graduate admission as an act of ‘arrogance’ and ‘taking law into their own hands’.

A release said the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur, ATSUM, All Naga Students’ Association Manipur, ANSAM, Kuku Students’ Organisation, KSO, Manipur University Tribal Students’ Union, MUTSU in a meeting held today with various hill based students’ organisations have come down heavily against the authority of MU.

The release signed by Joseph R Hmar, president ATSUM and Vareiyo Shatsang, general secretary ATSUM has warned the MU authority to revoke its decision within four days, failing which intense agitation will be launched. Indefinite bandh in the entire hill districts of the state could be in the offing, it warned.

It maintained the meeting strongly condemned the reckless and wanton display of the Manipur University authority by taking the rule of law into their own hand by adopting a resolution in violation of the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in admission) Amendment Act 2012 and orders of the High Court of Manipur.

With the mala fide intention of suppressing the tribals of their constitutional rights, the Manipur University Academic Council led by some self-interested individuals passed a resolution contrary to the Parliament act despite series of instructions from the UGC to follow the High Court’s order of Manipur and Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Amendment Act 2012, the release alleged.

Further it continued that it is worth mentioning that a team of MU comprising of four professors met UGC officials to discuss reservation policy in admission of various courses in MU on September 12, 2016 so as to resolve the deadlock. The university team apprised the matter to UGC, wherein the UGC authorities clarified that the letter of March 23, 2016 was a general letter sent to all the 40 Central Universities and further explanations on reservation policy for admission were provided by the UGC vide its letter No. F.No. 59-6/2012(CU) dated June 3, 2016.

It also pointed out that the delegation had been directed to follow the reservation policy as directed in the letter of June 3, 2016. Importantly, in the evening of September 12, 2016, DM Nachane, the Chancellor of Manipur University mailed prof M Dhaneshwar Singh, the then Vice-Chancellor of Manipur University instructing him to abide by the ruling of the High Court of Manipur while interpreting the CEI Act 2006 and its consequent Amendment Act 2012 as done in the academic years of 2014-15 and 2015-16.

However, the Manipur University authorities instigated by few self-interest individuals deliberately failed to adhere to the instructions of UGC and Parliament Act, it alleged.

