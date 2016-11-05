2017 ‘Year of Plantation’ says CM

Nagaland chief minister T.R Zeliang on Friday informed the state government’s decision to declare the year 2017 as “Year of Plantation”.

This was done so in order to revive the ecosystem, said Zeliang and maintained that his government was fully committed to protect and conserve forests and wildlife. Addressing the ‘Awareness Campaign on Mitigation of Human-Animal Conflict’ as chief guest, Zeliang said it was impossible for humans to survive or exist on earth without forests. He remarked that the existence of human, plants and animals were interrelated.

The event was organized by Wildlife Wing Nagaland, department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in collaboration with Fingerprint Nagaland and Castle Group and sponsored by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change at Beisumpuikam, Peren. He pointed out that the Protected Area Network (PAN) was only 1.45 % in Nagaland, which was much below the national average of 4 %. He said the idea of tree plantation and wildlife conservation was gradually gaining ground in the state.

He, therefore, appealed to all village councils in Nagaland to completely ban hunting throughout the year. “I appeal to all of you to coexist with animals; as that is the best way to live and survive together,” Zeliang added. On the occasion, Zelaing also released a satellite-tagged Amur Falcon named ‘Intanki’.

Minister of forest, Dr. Nicky Kire, in his speech, underscored the role of community in conservation efforts. He maintained that Nagaland became Amur Falcon capital because of community’s contribution.

Dr. Nicky also called for collective effort towards protection and conservation of environment.

Keynote address was delivered by chief wildlife warden Nagaland, S.P. Tripathi. One Hungarian scientist, who spoke on behalf of the visiting Hungarian team, said successful protection of Amur Falcon in the state “showed the world how Naga people take pride in conservation.” He termed the conservation/protection of Amur Falcon as a “beautiful story”.

Short speeches were delivered by APCCF regional office MoEF&CC Shillong, B.S. Kharmawaphlang; secretary department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Imtienla; director Rain Forest Research Institute, ICFRE Jorhat, Dr. RSC Jayaraj; Hongpa Phom of Fingerprints; president of Zeliangrong Baudi Nagaland; Dr. Suresh Kumar, scientist WII Dehradun; field director Intanki National Park, Heuneilung.

Earlier, PCCF& HoFF Nagaland, I. Panger Jamir, IFS chaired the function. The programme commenced with invocation by pastor Jalukie Town Baptist Church, Mongzeung Mpom. Special song was presented by Nangkamlak and cultural dance by Beisumpuikam Village Youth Club.

The programme culminated with vote of thanks by wildlife warden Dimapur, K. Caroline Angami. The chief minister was accompanied by his wife, speaker of NLA, parliamentary secretaries, and advisors.

Source: Nagaland Post