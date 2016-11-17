AMSU drive against illegal price hike of essential commodities

Imphal, Nov 17: All Manipur Students Union (AMSU) conducted a drive on the shops mainly in Thangal Bazar area today. The drive was against selling of consumable goods on inflated price, taking advantage of the economic blockade imposed by United Naga Council(UNC) on National Highway 1 since 1st November. The economic blockade has caused scarcity of essential commodities in most part of Manipur . The recent demonetisation policy of the BJP led Narendra Modi government has also contributed to the taking advantage by the shopkeepers in exploiting the sales of essential commodities in the state on the pretext of unavailability of smaller denominations.

A large portion of consumables which were unfit for consumption, mouldy , expired packaged items were also found by AMSU during the raids. They were destroyed by putting them into flames.

AMSU also warned the shopkeepers against selling essential commodities at whatever price they like , taking advantage of the current situation and also advised against hoarding of goods by keeping the shops closed.