Assembly polls likely to be brought forward

IMPHAL, Nov 13 : The 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly is likely to be brought forward from the time speculated by the general public.

A well placed source informed that due preparations have been initiated to hold the Assembly elections of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand before the budget session of the Parliament.

Notably, the current term of the State Government would expire on March 18 next year. Yet, due notification for the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly election may be issued in the last part of the current month or the first week of December.

The Assembly election for Manipur is most likely to be held in a single phase, informed the source. If the election notification is issued in the last week of the current month or first week of December, Manipur is likely to go to polls in the second week of January next year.

Meanwhile, Election Commission of India’s Manipur in-charge Sudeep Jain would arrive here on November 21 to make a direct assessment of the poll preparations being done in the State.

The State has already asked the Central Government to send 500 companies of Central paramilitary forces for the election which would be held in 2794 polling stations spread across the State.

The State Election Department has been working to deploy at least one section of CPMF at each polling stations. Polling stations located in interior areas may have up to five sections of CPMF.

The ECI has already decided to webcast the polling process of all polling stations either online or offline.

Many Union Ministers have been visiting the State nowadays and they have been campaigning hard for BJP.

Source: The Sangai Express