BJP rally in Moreh against drugs and corruption

“Corruption and Drugs must be demolished” H Shokhopao

Staff Report

Imphal, Nov 26: Schedule Tribe Morcha Chandel and Bharatiya Janata Party Moreh Committee has organised public rally at Moreh Town today, under the theme of “Freedom from Drugs and Corruption” followed by a public meeting.

Addressing the gathering at the public meeting H Shokhopao @ Benjamin Mate, Vice President of BJP State Morcha and also an intending candidate of BJP, 42/TPL (ST) A/C said that first priority of BJP is total demolition of corruption and use of drugs from Moreh.

Moreh, being the border town of India and Myanmar, the public rally is being carried out to give awareness to the people of the state and Moreh town in relation with the drawbacks of consuming drugs and other related substances where many have lost their lives, especially for today’s generation and youths, he added.

H Shokhopao also said that even ocean was formed from a drop of water, likewise BJP has begun to plant the seeds of the party so that “Lotus” (symbol of BJP) can flourish widely at Moreh and the rest of the State.

We need co-operation and understanding among each other to fulfill the aim and objective of the party (BJP), he added.

H Shokhopao further said that one can began a work, weather it is from BJP or other political party, rest will follow. As of today’s’ rally, if we work together as one, more people will join in the future and at that time a bigger public rally can be organise at the area.

All this can be made into reality, once BJP government come into power, he added.

The public rally was carried out from Moreh Public Ground and convulsed at Ima Kondong Lairembi Shanglen community hall. More than 300 people attended the meeting including members of Schedule Tribe Morcha Chandel and Bharatiya Janata Party Moreh Committee.