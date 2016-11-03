Centre ready to put Loktak on world tourism map: MoS Anil

Environment and Climate Change minister of state (independent charge) Anil Madhav Dave today spoke extensively on the Centre’s commitment to put Loktak Lake in the world tourism map.

Addressing a press conference here at the Hotel Classic Grande today, the MoS said the lake has huge potential of being developed into a world class eco-tourism site and that the Centre through his ministry will write proposal letters to international bodies to include the lake in the world tourism map.

He said during his visit, he has discussed the development of the lake and the things required with officials of the Forest department.

However, without the support of the state government, such development work is impossible, he asserted.

The state government should also concentrate on including the lake among the international heritage sites of UNESCO, in order to promote it as a world class tourism site, he said.

The state Forest department should also decide on how it wants to develop the lake, he said asserting that his ministry will take up the required line of action once it receives proposals from the state government.

There is enough untouched wealth in the state, but if such wealth falls in the hands of the politicians, the people will be unable to enjoy them, he said.

Developing the lake will ensure huge job opportunities for the unemployed youth of the state, he said.

However, the main problem in the state is corruption, he added in a veiled attack on the ruling Congress government.

Unless corruption is rooted out from the state, there can be no progress, he said observing the Centre has no paucity of funds for good works.

But, the funds allocated must be utilised properly, he said.

The second priority after development of the lake should be on the lost wetlands of the state and how to preserve the remaining water-bodies, he continued.

The MoS observed that the state government should highlight the steps taken for development of the Loktak Lake in the last 15 years.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has focused for the last two and half years on road development, health, education and power sectors.

India is seeking room in the international arena through its made in India, stand up India and skill development schemes, he said.

There is lots of potential to export vegetables, agricultural, handloom and handicraft products from the state, he observed.

The scenic beauty of the state would attract huge tourists inflow into the state, he said and added improvement of railways, road connectivity and IT will only bring development in the state.

The press conference was also attended by state BJP president K Bhabananda and general secretary N Nimbus.

Source: Imphal Free Press