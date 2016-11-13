As Manipur is staring at a “standstill” situation due to fuel scarcity economists and political leaders have sought immediate “intervention” by the Centre to pull out the state from the crisis that may plunge it into an emergency like situation.

The state’s economy is “slowing down” due to fuel scarcity, which is triggered by an indefinite economic blockade along Imphal-Jiribam, national highway-37 and Imphal-Dimapur route, national highway-2 since November 1 midnight against the move to create Sadar Hills and Jiribam districts.

Before the blockade the Naga organisation imposed a 48 hour shutdown of the Naga areas in the hills. The shut down and blockade completely dislocated supply of all kinds of commodities in Manipur.

Due to fuel scarcity school van services remained suspended for the second day today and other means of transport is also dwindling.

Restoration of supply, particularly fuel will take at least one week’s time, sources said.

“There is no governance in Manipur. It is time for imposition of President’s rule in the state. The chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh should step down on morale ground,” economist Prof Amar Yumnam of Manipur University said.

Similarly Moirangthem Nara Singh, state secretary CPI state unit said “There is no moral right for the present government to continue. The entire people of Manipur are suffering. It is the responsibility of the Centre to immediately intervene,” Nara Singh said.

Congress turned BJP spokesperson Nongthombam Biren Singh demanded that the state Assembly election should be ordered without any further delay to seek a fresh mandate of the people as the present government has failed in all fronts.

“There are divisions among communities in Manipur as a result of the misgovernance of the Okram Ibobi Singh. Fuel is not available and prices of commodities have skyrocketed causing an unprecedented suffering to people,” Biren Singh said.

Manipur is hit with twin problem of the economic blockade and scarcity of Rs 100 and lower notes, which severely affected not only economic activities but also normal life throughout the state.

“We are experiencing economic slowdown. While the currency note scarcity is a nationwide phenomenon Manipur’s woes is doubled up by the fuel scarcity. In the past couple of days Manipur is losing Rs 3 to 5 crores per day,” Prof Amar said.

He further said when 1000 people spent one hour’s time in standing in queues without doing anything there is a loss of 10,000 man days.

“If Manipur comes to a standstill Manipur will lose Rs 12 crore per day,” the economist said.

Source: Imphal Free Press