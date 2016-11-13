Farmers regional fair at CAU concluded

The Central Agriculture University Regional Agri Fair 2016-17 concluded today at the university campus with Manipur University vice chancellor Prof Adya Prasad Pandey attending as chief guest.

CAU Imphal vice chancellor Prof M Premjit Singh presided over the function.

Experts evaluated and inspected the stalls which were opened during the fair and prizes were distributed to winners of the flower show, fruit show, processed foods show, vegetable show, innovative farmers and dog show.

Addressing the function, prof Pandey said there is a lot to be done in the field of agriculture. He said there is a need for farmers and scientists to cooperate.

He further suggested the farmers to plant medicinal plants which is very much suitable to the state soil and have great demand in the foreign countries.

Prof Premjit said the three-day fair has provided a platform for the farmers to interact with the scientists who could help them solve their problems.

We are not only looking for innovative farmers, but also checking their ideas so that the scientists may refine the ideas and use it to help other farmers, he said.

The function was also attended by Dr SS Nagra director of instruction CAU Imphal, Dr CA Srinivasamurthy director of research CAU Imphal, Dr JM Laishram dean CAU Imphal, Dr AK Pandey dean college of Hort. and Forestry Pasighat, Dr L Hmar dean college of Vety.sc and AH Aizawl, Dr RP Mishra dean college of Agri Engg and PHT Ranipool, Dr Pramod Kr Pandey dean college of Fisheries Lembucherra, Dr NB Singh dean college of PG Studies Barapani, Dr P Das dean college of Home Science Tura and Dr Capt Dhanan Jaya Rao dean college of Vety Sc and AH Jalukie as guests of honour.

