Guwahati Bhavan closed after inauguration

The recently inaugurated Manipur Bhavan at Guwahati remains non-functional to the dismay of traveling Manipuris.

Two state advocates during their recent visit at Guwahati for some legal work went to Manipur Bhavan at Rajgarh Road only to find a ‘Close’ sign in the front gate of the building.

Two advocates were on a work tour at Guwahati for a couple of days when suddenly one suggested staying at newly inaugurated Manipur Bhavan. The two advocates on November 20 instead having a home like stay had to turn back and had their lodging registered at a hotel.

It may be mentioned here that the state Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh had inaugurated the newly constructed Manipur Bhavan at Guwahati on October 16 in the presence of Home Minister Gaikhangam, Works Minister Ksh Biren Singh, GAD Minister Korungthang, MLA Th Shyamkumar, MLA O Landhoni Devi, MLA Md Fazur Rahim and Chief Secretary O Nabakishore.

With the ongoing mega Manipur Sangai Festival having a contact point at Guwahati, the Manipur Bhavan should be collaborating in promotion of tourism of the state of Manipur especially for the domestic tourists.

Many domestic tourist prefers land transport journey and Manipur being located at the far most North East Region with a bottle neck entry point, Manipur Bhavan located at Guwahati would play an important role.

All tourists are not IT savvy and for the domestic tourist, Assam is the gateway to North East Region. The lack of state official information desk in this gateway state would turn away many tourists.

The new four storey building with 70 rooms having a capacity to accommodate 90 persons also has VVIP suites and VIP suites for Governor, CM or other important persons still remains closed after the inauguration.

The construction started early during 2004-05 and it was completed in September 2016. The long overdue construction was finally completed and inaugurated in October month in the purview benefitting state travelers and state tourists in term of short stay and information exchange.

Source: Imphal Free Press