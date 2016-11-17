High Court Bar celebrates silver jubilee

The 25th year anniversary of the High Court Bar Association of Manipur concluded today at the auditorium of the High Court of Manipur at Mantripukhri.

Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker Th Lokeshor attended the concluding function as chief guest with High Court of Manipur chief justice Justice Rakesh Ranjan Prasad as special guest while senior advocate Kh Binoykumar Singh presided over the function.

During the function, the attendees also offered floral tribute to the departed souls of the members of the association.

Addressing the function, the chief guest said the people in the judiciary have the responsibility of delivering justice to the people.

The court system has been there since the times of the kings in Manipur, he said.

Now, the state has its own High Court, the Speaker said adding that the state government has already gifted a new building of the High Court.

Lokeshore also appealed to the economic blockade organisers to call off the blockades in the interest of the people of the state.

He said that both the people of the hill and the valley are facing the same difficulties during such blockades.

Bar council chairman Iboton Namoijam said the High Court Bar Association was established on November 16, 1990 and its first meeting was held on October 4, 1998 during which the by-laws and rules of the association’s by-laws and rules was adopted.

The number of members has also increased to more than 500 members, he said.

The function was also attended by MLA Victor Keishing, RK Imo, Justice Kotishor Singh and Justice Kh Nobin Singh.

Source: Imphal Free Press