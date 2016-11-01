Ibobi seeks time for Jiribam district

District Demand Committee responds with total bandh.

Chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh today sought more time for upgrading Jiribam sub-division to a full-fledged revenue district.

“Jiribam has all the required infrastructure of a revenue district. Therefore, it can be upgraded to a district. The demand for creation of Jiribam district is justified. However, we need more time for making it a district. Let us wait for some more time,” Ibobi Singh appealed to people in the sub-division during a tour of Jiribam today.

Unhappy with the chief minister’s “failure” to live up to the expectations the JDDC imposed a “total bandh” in Jiribam from 7 pm of November 2 till 6 am of November 4.

Creation of Jiribam district has been a long standing demand. Spearheaded by Jiribam District Demand Committee (JDDC), people of the district had launched agitations in the past.

Accompanied by a host of ministers Ibobi Singh today launched five development projects in Jiribam.

Deputy chief minister Gaikhangam in-charge of home, health minister D K Korungthang, education minister Kh Ratankumar Singh, Hill Areas Committee chairman (Dr Chaltonlien Amo, PDA chairman T Mangibabu and local MLA Th Devendra Singh accompanied the chief minister.

The chief minister inaugurated newly constructed 50 bedded hospital at Ningshingkhun, subsidiary police training centre at Jalorpokpi, multi-purpose sports complex at Bidyanagar, multi-utility market complex at Babupara and and Jakuradhor police station at Borobekra.

Sections of the people in Jiribam expressed dissatisfaction that construction of some of the buildings inaugurated by the chief minister today is yet to be completed.

The chief minister and his entourage used a helicopter to visit Jiribam and move from one venue to another to inaugurate the projects.

Inaugurating the hospital the chief minister announced that Jiribam Government Aided College will be converted into a government one. He also promised to convert Sorok Atingbi Government Aided High School into a government school.

Ibobi Singh also assured to provide a fire tender at the newly inaugurated police station to double up it with a fire sub-station.

The chief minister further assured that the old hospital will be converted into an urban health centre.

In a release JDDC expressed shock at the failure of the chief minister to declare district tag for Jiribam during his tour today.

The chief minister’s statement on district status is nothing but a contempt of the people of Jiribam, W Dinesh, convener of the JDDC said.

Urging the United Naga Council (UNC) not become a hurdle to the upgradation of Jiribam to a district the committee warned against delaying the upgradation.

“We can also do the same thing being done by those who are opposing the upgradation. Don’t play with the sentiment of the people of Jiribam,” Dinesh warned.

Source: Imphal Free Press