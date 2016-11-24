JCILPS gears up for renewed campaign

IMPHAL , Nov 23: The Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System (JCILPS) has decided to launch a renewed mass campaign against incessant influx into the State.

Speaking to media persons at their Sega Road, Konjeng Hazari Leikai office this afternoon, JCILPS convenor in-charge BK Moirangcha said that they would launch a consultation campaign with all the people who have been renting out rooms/houses to non-locals together with local clubs and Meira Paibi groups.

Moreover, the campaign to bar entry of non-local people into the State would be intensified regardless of whether they possess valid identity proof documents or not.

The campaign may be carried out in a sustained manner or randomly without giving any further notice, BK Moirangcha said.

As invited by the State Government, JCILPS held a meeting with Chief Minister O Ibobi on October 7.

The Chief Minister and his Cabinet Ministers assured that a Bill for protection of indigenous people would be tabled and passed in the State Assembly before the election code of conduct comes into force. In the meantime, JCILPS submitted a memorandum to the State Government urging the Government to translate their assurance by the last week of November but there has been no response till date.

It is this irresponsible attitude of the Government which has compelled JCILPS to re-invigorate the mass campaign, BK Moirangcha said. He then urged the Government to either pass the promised Bill before the election code of conduct comes into force or step down.

Source: Sangai Express