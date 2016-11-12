JDDC CALLS ALL POLITICAL PARTY MEETING

Jiribam, 11Nov.2016 : The Jiribam District Demand Committee (JDDC) called all political parties meeting of Jiribam level at the office hall of JIMPAL today under the chair of Th. Kumba Luwang.

The meeting was attended by executives of Jiribam Block Congress Committee and BJP Mandol, Jiribam in presence of all the mainstream Civil Society Organisation of Jiribam.

The meeting unanimously took three points of resolution- Firstly the meeting decided to shut down all the government office of Jiribam from Nov.12, 2016 while the Schools and College has exempted from the shut down. Thereafter, the meeting decided to take concrete opinion of all the elected representatives of Jiribam beginning from Local MLA, Zilla parishad, 6 Gram Panchayat Pradhans and Councillor of Jiribam Municipal Council within 14th Nov. 2016 in connection with the district demand of Jiribam. The JDDC also decided that failing to give their opinion within stipulated days JDDC will banned the said elected representatives. Further, it was also added that the present political parties in the meeting should pressurized their higher authority and performed their activities which is possible from their end as earliest.

Source: Jiribam News Network