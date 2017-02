IMPHAL, Nov 13 : Komrem Union Manipur (NEI) appealed to UNC to resolve the issue with the State Government in a peaceful manner and withdraw the ongoing indefinite blockade.

Alternate and effective methods which would lessen the hardship of the people used be utilized by UNC, NEI said in a statement.

Expressing concern, the statement also urged all the communities of the State to refrain from imposing bandh and blockade.

Source: The Sangai Express