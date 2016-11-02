Malom Massacre remembered

Imphal, Nov 2: The 16th anniversary of the Malom Massacre of November 2, 2000, held today at site of the incident at Malom Makha Leikai roadside along Imphal Tulihal Airport Road was mournfully remembered where 10 civilians, including a 62-year-old woman, were killed in an indiscriminate firing by personnel of the 8th Assam Rifles.

“Today is one of the most important day in her life but very heartfelt moment to see that justice have not been serve to the 10 victims of the Malom Massacre”, said Irom Sharmila who came to pay floral tribute to the memorial stones of the victims for the first time since after the incident. The incident had prompted her to take the fast-unto-death agitation for 16 years. Family members, friends and others offered floral tributes to the memorial stone erected near the bus stop at the site in memory of the 10 victims who were waiting for a bus when they were gunned down by personnel of the 8th Assam Rifles in the aftermath of a bomb attack on their convoy.

It may be remembered that the victims of the incident are Leisangbam ongbi Ibetombi, 62; Gurumayum Bapu Sharma, 57; Oinam Sanatomba Singh, 50; Kangjam Bijoy alias Naouba, 35; Amakcham Raghumani, 34; Soibam Prakash, 25; Kshetrimayum Inaocha, 20; Tokpam Shantikumar, 19; Sinam Robin, 28 and 18-year-old Sinam Chandramani who was a National Child Bravery Award winner in 1988.