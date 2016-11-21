Miss Manipur 2016 audition



IMPHAL, Nov 20 : 33 participants today took part in the audition for Miss Manipur 2016 at Halley’s Models’ Grooming Studio located at Haobam Marak Lourembam Leikai.

The audition was conducted under the supervision of State Level Miss Manipur Organisation with Richana Khumanthem, Memyo Ningombi and Mutum Megharaj as the jury members.

Of the 33 participants, 20 have been selected to take part in Miss Manipur 2016 contest on December 6 at BOAT.

Event manager Phairenbam Sonia stated that Miss Manipur 2016 is to basically provide a platform for State’s models and designers to exhibit their talents.

The initiative will further enable them to venture into fashion and designing not only in the North East level but also in National level, she added.

She also appealed to all to support the cause and refrain from imposing bandh or strike.

The 20 short listed contestants were Mutum Singthoi Chanu, Gurumayum Olivia, Phapha Gachui, Sagolshem Sanjana Devi, Urmila Sagolshem, Oinam Thoibisana Devi, Ts Selina Chantingla, Sushma Naosekpam, Tursia Ayekpam, Takhellambam Joymati, RK Linthoisana, Marleen Devi Soubam, Lamneimoi Chongloi, Christina Thiumai, Keipila Lovety Maram, Sharina Naorem, Rosia Naorem, Moirangthem Alka, Teresa Meinam and Jenny Nenghoithem Suantak.

Source: Sangai Express