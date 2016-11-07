Mizoram declared most improved State

AIZAWL, Nov 6 – Mizoram has been declared most improved State among small States in India in this year’s edition of India Today’s State of States Awards.

Mizoram bagged two awards in the small States category in the annual progress report card.

Mizoram got the awards in the ‘economy and health sectors’ and ‘most improved States’ amongst small States. The awards were received by Mizoram Finance Minister Lalsawta who attended the awards ceremony at ITC Maurya in Delhi on November 4.

For best performing States, the performance records of 2013-14 have been considered while for most improved States, year-to-year performance improvement between 2012-13 and 2013-14 has been considered.

Source: Assam Tribune