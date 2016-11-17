Oath taking cum orientation program for MSAD Executive committee 2016-17

14th-November 2016, The election committee have conducted Oath taking cum orientation program on 15th November 2016 at Arts Faculty, DU (open air theater) for nine newly elected/appointed executive members of MSAD for the term 2016-17. The three executive post of Vice-President, General secretary and Acadedemic and Magazine secretary was elected through election held on 13th November at four different polling station of Delhi. Remaining post were elected uncontested of which two vacant post of Public relation and organization secretary were also nominated by executive, Advisor and election committee from the application received sooner after the declaration of election result.

The office bearer of the executive committee 2016-17 are:

1. Bideshwori Huidrom (President)

2. Bikramjit Lourembam (Vice-President

3. Guneshwor Khwairakpam (General Secretary)

4. Babul Laishram ( Academic and Magazine secretary)

5. Nongthombam Joshy (Finance Secretary)

6. Dayananada Wangkhem ( Public relation secretary)

7. Md Yunus Khan (Games and Sports)

8. Khumanthem Jovinash (Cultural secretary)

9. Bigyananda Moirangjam ( Organization secretary)

The new executive committee have promise to abide rules and regulation of MSAD constitution and to work for the welfare of the student community of Manipur who are pursuing education at Delhi. The senior members, advisor and the election committee have shared the reviews of MSAD activities and experiences and have also congratulated all the appointed office bearer of MSAD 2016-17.

With Regards,

Samom Beerjurekha ( Chairperson).

Raj Moirangthem (EO)

Election Committee MSAD