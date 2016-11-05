Shyamkumar links crime with illiteracy

Andro MLA Thounaojam Shyamkumar today elucidated on the importance of education and said a proper education system will help a drop in the crime rate by 90 percent in the state, as we can clearly see that most of the crimes committed are due to illiteracy.

The MLA who recently joined the Congress was speaking at the inaugural function of the Laimanai Multipurpose community hall at Yairipok today.

Womenfolk are the first to come up in arms against sale and consumption of local liquor, but unfortunately no woman has come out to protest irregular classes in the educational institutions, the MLA observed.

The state is today facing numerous crimes including against women and robberies, he said adding we need to spread awareness on the importance of education to fight the rising crime rate.

Parents should give more priority to educating their children, he added.

Shyamkumar also said his constituency is one place where education is considered the top priority.

Government schools in Andro are much better when compared to those in other assembly constituencies, he asserted, adding that Azad Higher Secondary School, Top Chingtha High School, Poureikhongjin High School and Andro High School will be ready for inauguration soon.

The projects and funds for infrastructure development of schools are from the central ministry received through the Ministry of minority affairs and scheduled caste, he said adding that the Top Chingtha High School will be inaugurated by a Union Minister soon.

The local MLA said the community hall inaugurated today was constructed in public interest and is not related with the election.

He also added that the party is certain of retaining the next government, and said when the Congress comes to power in the centre, MP T Meinya will have his chances of being in the union cabinet.

MP T Meinya said the government is a continuing process and the people should continue elect representatives for consecutive terms as pending constructions will not be completed if the same representative is not elected.

Source: Imphal Free Press