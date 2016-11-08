ULFA (I) opposes allotment of land to Patanjali in Assam

Guwahati, November 8

The proscribed insurgent outfit United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) or the ULFA-I on Tuesday raised its opposition to the Assam government’s decision to allot huge tracts of land to ‘industrial house’ Patanjali Herbals for setting up of its manufacturing units in the state.

The ULFA (I) in a statement e-mailed to the media stated, “The ULFA (I) in principle is opposed to allocation of 450 bighas of land to India’s latest capitalist incarnation Yoga Guru Ramdev’s Patanjali at Balipara in Sonitpur district of Assam at time when the state government has failed to provide rehabilitation and livelihood options to lakhs of indigenous people displaced by flood, erosion and other natural disasters.”

The ULFA (I) denounced those “cunning politicians” who have laid red carpet for capitalist entities like Patanjali to Assam thereby converting the state to a ground of exploitation by “colonial Indian forces”.

The foundation of Rs 1,300-crore Patanjali Herbal and Mega Food Park, the biggest ever investment by the company in the country, was laid at Balipara industrial park in northern Assam’s Sonitpur district on Sunday by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal in presence of Ramdev, spiritual leader Acharya Balakrishna, MP Babul Supriyo, several ministers of Assam, MPs and MLAs.

Sonowal termed the foundation-laying ceremony of Balipara unit of Patanjali Ayurveda, a historic moment for the people of Assam as the unit would generate direct employment of over 5,000 people benefiting the youth as well as the local farmers.

He said the Herbal and Mega Food Park would start production in a record time of 99 days.

Ramdev said, “This Balipara unit of Patanjali would Rs 20,000-crore products annually with an annual production capacity of around 12 lakh MT. “We aim to start production in the Park formally on February 15, 2017,” he said.

Ramdev promised that cent percent profit from the Food Park would be dedicated for the welfare of Assam by setting up schools and skill development centres in each district of Assam and by establishing a higher education institute in the state.

He called upon the local farmers to plant herbal and medicinal plants so that that they can supply their produce to the unit to reap benefits. The plant would even produce rice bran oil from rice husk.

Source: Tribune India