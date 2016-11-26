When Japan’s Shakuhaci meets pena

A 3-day workshop on Shakuhachi (Japanese musical instrument) conducted as part of the Manipur Japan Music Summit 2016 concluded today at the Laihui performance stage, Kakwa Laiphrakpam Leikai.

The last day of the workshop witnessed Japanese artist Motonaga Hiromu perform the Shakuhachi accompanied by Mayenglambam Mangangsana on the pena. Other Manipuri artists accompanied them on traditional musical instruments.

During a brief interaction with IFP before his performance, Shakuhachi said there are quite a few similarities between the traditional music of Japan and Manipur.

Saying that he would like bring together the two music forms, the Japanese artist said a collaboration performance of the Shakuhachi and the pena will be shown on November 28 at the Giving Tree, Sangaiporou and later on December 2 at the Delhi Karnataka Sangha, New Delhi.

Mangangsana said his ideology is not just to visit and perform in foreign countries, but also to host foreign artists in the state and showcase them the beautiful culture of the land. He said he wants to link the traditional and indigenous art of the state with those of foreign countries.

Mangangsana also expressed his desire to see the younger generation to understand the tradition of the land and bring a new modern and contemporary perspective to the traditional art forms of the land.

